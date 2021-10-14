Brazil sees moving average of deaths by Covid drop to 318, still under the influence of the holiday | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (13) 201 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 601,643 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 318 –the smallest recorded since April 27, 2020 (when it was at 287). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -41% and points fall for the fourth day in a row.

The sharp drop pointed out continues under the influence of the extended holiday of Nossa Senhora Aparecida. Due to the reduced teams working in the municipalities, the numbers of cases and deaths registered in the national system are below normal and indicate a greater than expected drop. For comparison purposes, last Wednesday (without a holiday) 543 people were killed in 24 hours. In normal weeks, the highest numbers come from the second business day after the weekend. Therefore, the numbers for the coming days should be high due to the damming.

Under this same influence, the moving average of cases stayed below the 12 thousand mark, the lowest recorded since May 2020 (see details below).

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Wednesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Thursday (7): 438

Friday (8): 457

Saturday (9): 447

Sunday (10): 437

Monday (11): 440

Tuesday (12): 367

Wednesday (13): 318

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

seven states (AC, AM, SE, RN, PI, PB, ES) present death toll. Five (AC, AP, CE, RO and RR) did not register new deaths this Wednesday.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,596,739 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 8,494 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average for the last 7 days was 11,318 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -33% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 601,643

601,643 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 201

201 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 318 (variation in 14 days: -41%)

318 (variation in 14 days: -41%) Total confirmed cases: 21,596,739

21,596,739 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 8,494

8,494 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 11,318 (variation in 14 days: -33%)

On the rise (7 states): AC, AM, SE, RN, PI, PB, ES

AC, AM, SE, RN, PI, PB, ES In stability (1 states and the DF): EC, DF

EC, DF Falling (18 states): GO, BA, MT, RO, MS, PE, AL, MA, RJ, SC, TO, MG, RS, PA, PR, SP, RR, AP

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Brazil passed the mark of 100 million people fully immunized against Covid. The number achieved since vaccination began on January 17 is 100,499,968 vaccines administered in a second or single dose, necessary to complete the vaccination schedule against the disease. The number registered by the consortium of press vehicles is equivalent to 47.11% of the country’s population.

Among those who are partially immunized in Brazil, nearly 150 million have already received the first dose of vaccines. The consortium data show that there are 149,950,990 doses applied, which corresponds to 70.29% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 2,704,015 people (1.27% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 253,154,977 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: +17%

MG: -41%

RJ: -38%

SP: -61%

DF: -9%

GO: -25%

MS: -31%

MT: -29%

AC: +200%

AM: +200%

AP: -100%

PA: -43%

RO: -29%

RR: -91%

TO: -40%

AL: -36%

BA: -28%

EC: +2%

MA: -37%

PB: +21%

PE: -36%

PI: +47%

RN: +57%

SE: +133%

