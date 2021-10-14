Brazil vs Uruguay: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing for this Thursday’s game | qualifiers – south america

It’s a South American classic for the qualifiers! Brazil x Uruguay face off this Thursday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at the Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus. The duel is valid for the 12th round of the competition.

The team lost 100% of use after drawing in the last round with Colombia, but remains undefeated and very close to guaranteeing the early classification for the 2022 World Cup.

In case of victory, the team will reach 31 points, a number considered sufficient by mathematician Tristão Garcia to stamp the passport to Qatar, without the need to recap. Since the qualifiers started to be played in this format, the highest score obtained by a fourth place has been 30 – Paraguay, in qualifying for the 2002 World Cup.

Uruguay is in fourth place, with 16 points, and is trying to recover from the tough defeat suffered on Sunday to rival Argentina, by 3-0.

The duel marks the Brazilian team’s reunion with the fans after more than two years. This should have happened against Argentina, last month, in São Paulo, but the derby ended up being suspended.

The Arena da Amazônia should receive 14,000 people this night – 10,000 tickets were sold, 1,000 were destined for guests and 3,000 were drawn to people vaccinated against Covid-19.

To access the stadium, fans will need to be immunized against the coronavirus or have a negative RT/PCR test performed at least 48 hours before.

The Brazilian team will have five lineup changes in relation to the game against Colombia, on Sunday.

The main novelty is the entry of little raph between the holders. In his debut with the hopscotch, the forward was the best on the field in the comeback against Venezuela, with participation in the three goals. In the next match, he again entered the second half well.

The Leeds striker will enter Gabigol’s place. Thus, Gabriel Jesus will play more centralized.

The other changes are in defense. Ederson returns to goal in place of Alisson; Éder Militão, injured, gives way to Lucas Verríssimo. He will form fullback with Thiago Silva, which replaced Marquinhos. Finally, Émerson Royal wins a chance in place of Danilo, the only player from Brazil who has played in all the qualifiers so far.

Who is out: Éder Militão (injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh), Casemiro (cut due to an infection in the tooth) and Matheus Cunha (cut due to a lesion in the thigh).

Hanging: Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Éder Militão, Gerson, Lucas Paquetá, Gabriel Jesus and Gabigol.

Uruguay – Coach: Óscar Tabárez

Reserve last Sunday, the forward Edinson Cavani should go back to starting against Brazil. For different reasons, he played only four qualifiers for Qatar and also missed part of the start of the season with Manchester United through injury and lack of fitness.

This is not the only change prepared by Oscar Tabarez for the classic. in addition to the defender Ronald Araujo, bruised, Matías Viña and Brian Rodríguez must leave the team for the entries of piquerez and de la Cruz. Thus, the line of five defenders will be broken.

Uruguay can’t count on one of its highlights: De Arrascaeta, Flamengo midfielder, who suffered a muscle injury in the duel against Colombia last week.

Who is out: Giménez, Ronald Araújo and De Arrascaeta, all injured.

hanging: Nandez, Coates, Godín, Vecino, Valverde.

