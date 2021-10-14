Brazilian interrupts career in Europe to take care of his child with cancer – 10/13/2021

Brazilian striker Patrick Maia, 32, can finally breathe a sigh of relief. He knows he didn’t win the war, but every battle won is cause for family celebration. His son Luca, just two years old, was discharged last Friday (9), after 45 days in a hospital in Sutton, south London, where he is being treated for cancer.

In April of this year, the boy was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that affects the cells of the sympathetic nervous system, which is part of the autonomic nervous system, responsible for controlling breathing, blood pressure, heartbeat and digestion. In Luca’s case, when it was discovered, the tumor had already developed metastases in the bones and blood.

At the time, Patrick was a player for Marsa, Malta’s second division team and lived in the European country with his two daughters — Clara, 11 years old, and Nina, 10 years old — his wife Tadira and little Luca. But with the discovery of the disease, everything changed.

Patrick interrupted his career to dedicate, alongside his wife, 100% of the care for the boy. The mother did not leave the hospital at all, while Patrick, the only one who speaks English in the family, arrived at the place every day at around 8:00 am, and only left around 10:00 pm, to ensure that someone was following all the explanations and directions. medical. The girls had to return to Brazil, as the family is unable to keep them there, and they are with their maternal grandparents in Belém.

The idea is, by the end of the year, to bring the family together again. But for that, money is needed. In an interview with UOL, Patrick says that the treatment, which can reach 1 million euros (almost R$ 7 million at the current price) is being paid for thanks to a partnership between the governments of Malta and the United Kingdom.

This alleviates things a lot, but the deal doesn’t cover the family’s expenses in England. The couple has been counting on the help of the Brazilian community in Malta. In addition, it promotes kitties and online raffles to take the daughters back to Europe.

Patrick Maia, wife Tadira, daughters Clara and Nina, and son Luca Image: Personal Archive

We can’t work, but we have to eat, get around, get dressed, and winter is coming here. It’s something that we need this support to be able to continue with Luca without having a great despair beyond what we are already experiencing.”

The idea is to raise R$ 230 thousand on the online kit. Until this Tuesday (12), donations totaled almost R$ 63 thousand.

The couple has also received the solidarity of players like Thiago Silva, Chelsea and the Brazilian national team. The defender donated a shirt of the English team autographed by his teammates, but Patrick has already said that he will keep it for his son.

“Luca still doesn’t understand the greatness of Thiago Silva. But when he’s bigger, you can be sure he’ll see one of the best and greatest defenders in football. Imagine if I raffle a shirt like that, and Luca becomes a fan of football in the future. He beats me. I’ll make a picture and put it in his room,” plans the father.

Treatment can last at least a year and a half

The family discovered the disease after the boy fell. Patrick says that, although the two events are unrelated, after the domestic accident, Luca lost his appetite, sleep and balance, triggering the alert in his parents.

“He was always playful, he ran around the house, ate well, slept well and just kept smiling. Then he changed completely, he started not eating anymore, not sleeping well, having a fever. Everything he tried to eat, vomited, there was no longer any joy. So we started to worry.”

When he and Tadira took their son to the hospital, they were diagnosed.

It was a huge hit. We always imagine our children as the strongest, the best in the world, the smartest. We were devastated at that moment and it took a few days to sink in. It was very difficult to assimilate.”

Immediately, the boy underwent the first stage of treatment, which should last at least a year and a half.

Patrick Maia, wife Tadira and son Luca, who is being treated for cancer in a hospital in England Image: Personal archive

“He had the chemotherapy phase in Malta, he was in the hospital for 93 days. But in Malta, they don’t have the necessary support for every treatment because it’s too long and there are some things they don’t have there,” he explains.

In this first phase, doctors expected that the tumor, lodged in the chest region and connected to the spine, would shrink by 50% so that he would be able to undergo surgery, which would be performed in England.

“We came [para Londres] to perform the surgery. But when the surgeon, responsible for Luca’s case, saw the exams and was not satisfied with the size of the tumor. I had to slow down more. That’s where the extra, higher doses of chemotherapy came in.”

In addition to delaying the end of the treatment a little longer, which consists of chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy and redemption (monitoring to prevent the tumor from returning), the application of high highs devastated the boy’s immune system.

For us, father and mother, it was the worst ten days of treatment. It was terrible to see him in bed, without any strength because his immunity was totally destroyed. He had a stem cell transplant to recover. There are many symptoms, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, so much pain that he was directly on the morphine.”

The most difficult phase of treatment so far is behind us, and father and mother have already been able to celebrate yet another battle won by Luca, who continues to return to the hospital weekly and undergo tests for doctors to assess whether another round of chemotherapy or he is already fit for surgery.

“We are very happy with the discharge. We can breathe an air different from the hospital environment. Our relief was that he went through another stage without extra complications, in addition to the expected effects of the treatment, which is super dangerous, even with risk of death, and he won.”

Heart problem nearly made career impossible

Striker Patrick Maia was revealed in Remo’s youth categories Image: Personal archive

And winning battles doesn’t seem to be new to Patrick’s family. He almost had to give up playing football himself because of a heart problem he discovered when he was just 20 years old.

Born in Salinas, on the coast of Pará, Patrick moved up to professional Remo in 2007. After a season on loan to football in Suriname, the player, who was still a midfielder, returned to the team from Pará.

In late 2008, he underwent routine tests at the beginning of the season and was diagnosed with an anomaly called Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome, which consists of an additional pathway that allows the passage of extra electrical impulses in the heart, causing arrhythmias, dizziness, fainting. , among other symptoms.

It is common for people with the syndrome to have no symptoms or develop the disease. But as Patrick is a football player, he found himself between two options: surgery, which, according to him, had a 99% chance of going wrong, or giving up his career.

It took six months to opt for surgery. He was operated on in June and by September he was back on the lawn. It was at this time that he met coach Sinomar Naves, who convinced him to leave the defensive midfield position and become a forward.

“The coach called me and said: ‘You have a very good submission, you are tall, you have a good bearing. Are we going to train in attack?’ I said: ‘I have nothing to lose. I’ve already beaten heart disease, what are striker trainings?’ In the first practice, a collective against one of the youth teams, I scored three goals. He said: ‘Patrick, you’re not a defensive midfielder, you’re a striker now.”

Despite the good season, he did not renew with Remo and spent a period working in smaller teams in the interior of Pará, Amapá and Tocantins, until in 2016 he had what he calls “the great opportunity of life”. It was an invitation to play at Hamrun Spartans, one of the biggest clubs in Malta.

“Not every player who plays in Europe is a millionaire,” he says. “It’s the same thing as playing in a small team in Brazil. The difference is that we have a whole year of contract. In Brazil, we play for three, four months in the state and have to give our life to get something to live for the rest of the year. year”.

Patrick also passed through Santa Lucía, Malta; InQuindio postage, from Colombia, and Deportivo San Pedro from Guatemala. When he was in the latter, his son was born in Brazil. The player only met him after five months.

Patrick Maia in game for Marsa, Malta Image: Personal archive/ Photo: Jonathan Bugeja

During his soccer walks, the distance from the family bothered Patrick. So when the attacker was offered to return to Malta, this time to Marsa, he demanded that he be able to take his wife and children. Marsa readily accepted, and the family landed in Europe in September 2020. A month later, the entire family was diagnosed with covid, including Patrick spent three days in hospital.

Due to two quarantines – the arrival and the diagnosis – he had little chance of taking the field, but he scored eight goals in the 20/21 season. Soon after, with the tightening of health measures in Malta, the championship was suspended, and in July, the striker’s contract was terminated.

Faced with so many battles won by the Maia family, Patrick is sure that the fight against cancer will be another one of them.