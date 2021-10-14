Brazilian spider photo wins prize: check out winning images from the wildlife contest

The winning images of the main Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021 contest are now available. The photos were made available by London Museum of Natural History. The 57th edition received a record number of entries, including more than 50,000 participants from 95 countries.

The winning image, titled Creation, captures the rare sight of camouflaged groupers, and sets off a mating frenzy that occurs once a year under the full moon. The feat was done by French photographer Laurent Ballesta, who took home the title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

In addition, this year’s competition saw 19 categories, including three new groups: oceans, swamps and natural art. The exhibition will open at the Museum on October 15, 2021, followed by an international tour starting in the UK and including Denmark, Canada, USA, Australia and more.

Check out some winning photos:

To see all the images, go to the Museum website.