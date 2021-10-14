British family discovers that 2 sculptures in their garden are sphinxes from Ancient Egypt (PHOTO)

The British auction house Mander Auctioneers sold last Saturday (9) two sphinx-shaped statues that it had acquired from a family in the county of Suffolk, who did not know their real value.

The family contacted the organization to dispose of some possessions from their old home during a move. Among the objects were two statuettes that decorated the garden, auctioneer James Mander told local media.

Mander Auctioneers estimated that the sphinxes were “models for a 19th century garden carved in stone” and set the starting price of the lot between 300 and 500 pounds sterling (between R$2.255 and R$3.759).

However, during the auction, it was discovered that the objects were much more valuable as they were not replicas and belonged to the time of Ancient Egypt.

Egyptian sphinxes sold by auction house Mander Auctioneers

Colleagues at other auction houses noticed the true age of the lot and the Egyptian sculptures sold for £195,000 (£1.4m). The buyer’s name was not revealed, but it is known to be an international entity.

The sphinxes, more than a meter long, were not in good condition and were also repaired with concrete by their last owners, in an attempt to complete a missing part under the head of one of the statues.

The family who handed over the sphinxes said they had bought them 15 years ago for several hundred pounds sterling in the east of the UK, not knowing they were Egyptian sphinxes.