Brother of councilman killed by rifle fire in Duque de Caxias asks for justice: ‘Everyone is in shock’ | Rio de Janeiro

According to Marcos Silva Faria, his brother had no enemies in the city. He adds that he hopes the investigations can reach those responsible for the murder.

“It was something very sudden and we are waiting for the authorities to be able to clarify this situation that happened to my brother as soon as possible. It is too complicated to say, because the family is all in shock, the friends are in shock . First of all, I’m trusting in the Justice of God”, commented Marcos.

In three years, Duque de Caxias had 3 councilors executed, one kidnapped and the other victim of invasion

The crime took place at an entrance on Avenida Governador Leonel Brizola, in the Pilar neighborhood, in Duque de Caxias, Sandro’s electoral stronghold. The councilor was driving a van on his property towards Reduc when he was attacked. He died instantly.

“He was a well-liked guy in our neighborhood, born and raised there in Pilar. He was elected first by God and by our neighborhood, where he had the highest number of votes. And apart from the other neighborhoods in the locality, which he also had a fondness for the work he did for many years there at the Duque de Caxias refinery,” recalled the councilor’s brother.

Sandro do Sindicato, councilor of Duque de Caxias, is shot dead with a rifle

The case was initially registered with the 60th PD (Campos Elíseos), but the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police (DHBF) will take over the investigation.

“I’m going to ask for peace. It’s revolting, yes, but I’m just going to ask for peace. I’m just going to ask God to have mercy on whoever did it. Why do this with a guy that everyone liked and who is well known in Duque de Caxias, the a guy who always tried to do good, I doubt that these guys will be able to sleep today. And justice is in the Father’s hand,” concluded Marcos.