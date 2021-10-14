Bruna Marquezine remakes her image after leaving Globo

Last Wednesday night (10/14), Bruna Marquezine was seen leaving a Japanese restaurant in the city of Rio de Janeiro. The common event of going out for dinner became a catwalk for the actress, who lavished elegance on an all-black look.

Marquezine wore wide-leg leather pants with a black corset and jacket, plus a shoe peep toe. By combining the pieces that are hot in the world, she created an elegant composition that she knew how to carry with ease.

It is not new that the artist has been enchanting and inspiring other people with the clothes she wears, but the turning point was her departure from TV Globo. Since then she has been investing more in her clothes. She recently arrived from the Paris Fashion Week, where she was one of the most talked about Brazilian personalities due to the looks that the cat served.

In each fashion show she presented a different composition but always with a unique glamour. Bruna was present in the front row of the fashion show of some brands, such as Givenchy, where she spoke with Vogue. In addition to participating in Fashion Week, the fashion icon took advantage of the City of Lights. Now that she’s back, we’re sure we’ll still see her parade through the streets of Brazil with her striking looks.

