Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank are indemnified for ‘ex-friend’

The justice of Rio de Janeiro determined that the couple’s former friend Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank indemnify the two in the amount of R$ 183,582.20 for “having taken advantage of their trust”.

Isabela Brito Guerra was sued by Giovanna Ewbank in the 3rd Civil Court of Barra da Tijuca, which issued the execution warrant. The woman asked Bruno and Giovanna for the amount of money in November last year, supposedly to invest in real estate via court auctions and promised to share the profit among them.

According to Giovanna, the “extremely trusted friend” committed embezzlement after they loaned the money and Isabela did not participate in any property auction.

The actress claimed that Isabela had “taken advantage of the trust of her friends to appropriate the money given by them”.

Isabela has already been sentenced by the courts to 1 year and 2 months of open prison term. The process was filed by Giovanna Ewbank in April this year, and the decision was taken by Judge Luiz Felipe Negrão on May 17th.

The defendant shall be summoned, by a bailiff, to, within 3 days, counted from the summons (article 829 of the NCPC), pay the debt plus procedural expenses and attorney’s fees, which I set at 10% of the amount in execution , under penalty of property pledge. Order signed by Judge Luiz Felipe Negrão

O UOL tries to contact Isabela and the defense of Giovanna Ewbank. As soon as the story gets the other side, this text will be updated.