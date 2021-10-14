Bruno Henrique and supporter fight in court for brand ‘Oto Patamá’, says website

Striker disputes with Josineide Constantito Dantas in court the commercial right of the phrase ‘Oto Patamá’

the famous phrase ‘Oto Patamá‘ became something of a legal dispute between striker Bruno Henrique and Josineide Constantino Dantas. the fan wants prevent the Flamengo player from commercially exploiting the expression.

the end of the Libertadores Conmebol in between palm trees x Flamengo will be broadcast LIVE by FOX Sports is for Star+ subscribers on November 27th

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The process, which is taking place at the 1st Business and Arbitration Conflicts Court of São Paulo, has not yet been judged. The information was initially released by UOL.

the fan of red-black went to court claiming to have registered a trademark at the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI). In the allegation, Josineide says that only she can use the phrase in the sporting goods trade. In addition, there is a charge for indemnity in the amount of BRL 13 million.

In the process, Josineide says that, upon hearing the sentence, he concluded that it would be a good catchphrase for a sportswear brand and sought the INPI to register it.

Bruno Henrique celebrates another goal with the Flamengo shirt Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

“[Bruno Henrique] it has used the author’s brand to obtain profits and commercial subsidies,” he stated to the Court.

The phrase was said by Bruno Henrique after the 4-4 draw between Flamengo and Vasco da Gama, in a match valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian championship of 2019, which the red-black became champion. The phrase ‘Oto Patamá‘ became a catchphrase adopted by the fans and even became part of a song by rapper Djonga.





On the side of Bruno Henrique, in August, the defense sent a notification to the fans stating that ‘Smart’ mode, Josineide tries to ‘hitchhike’ on her fame.

“We are facing a typical case of parasitic exploitation“, says the document, which also states that Bruno Henrique tried three times to register with the INPI and accuses the fan of violating his rights to the brand.