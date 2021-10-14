Bubzkji says he is “devastated” after being left out of the Astralis list that goes to Major | DRAFT5

On social networks, the young player vented about his absence from the team in the main tournament of the season. Despite being aware that Astralis would not be able to house more than five players, he still showed the downside of having faced such a hard trajectory and ending up being left out of the organization’s “titled” squad.
“I’m devastated to be left out after being there to qualify. Losing the spot in the 1st Major and not being able to play in front of a crowd hurts. But unfortunately there are only five spots. , were going in the right direction in the end”, said the young Danish talent about the departure of the starting quintet.
I will be on the side-line with the Astralis squad for the time being, where I will support the players the best I can. Both from inside and outside the server. I don’t blame any of them
We worked hard to get there, so let’s hope we can get a great result at the Major. ✌️
Even going through a delicate moment in his career, the player made a point of highlighting his support for his teammates. In addition to the top four Astralis players, who were part of the organization’s latest Major achievements, fifth place was given to Philip “lucky” Ewald. The newcomer will take the place of the team’s AWPer after the departure of Nicolai “device“Reedtz.
