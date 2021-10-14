Bugatti Chiron cheaper? Burnt model is R$1.9 million

Any Bugatti Chiron unit is highly prohibitive for most people. A new car can only be purchased for more than US$3 million (R$16.5 million at the current price), while used models can be valued at up to US$4 million (R$22 million).

However, if you really want to own a unit for about a tenth of the dollar price, it’s possible. However, be aware that the model is obviously not in the best condition. The unit is year 2019, is in red and black and has the engine still running. However, its front is charred. The price is US$ 345 thousand (R$ 1.9 million).

You can see the damaged windshield, a broken window and signs of carbonization on the hood in front of the driver.

But you may wonder: if it caught fire how does it still work? Simple. Its former owner, Dominican artist El Alfa (Emanuel Herrera Batista), was the target of a Molotov cocktail attack in July this year while driving in the vehicle. He blamed another rival artist for the action, which is still being tried by the country’s justice system.

At the moment, restoration companies are competing for the model, which has the parts needed for the renovation, estimated at US$ 1.5 million (R$ 8.2 million).

