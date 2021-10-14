Businesswoman has perforated lung after performing acupuncture session in TM | Mato Grosso

A 26 year old businesswoman had her lung perforated after an acupuncture session to relieve neck pain held this Monday (11), in Sorriso, in the north of Mato Grosso. Jessika Aldrey Germiniani came to the hospital hours later, with pain and shortness of breath, and underwent emergency surgery.

To g1, the young woman said that she is using a lung drain and is still not expected to be discharged: “I was terrified when the doctor said I needed emergency surgery. I started crying, I went into shock. I have a 5-year-old son, who today I could be without a mother. The doctor said I gained a new life.”

Jessika said she went to a massage therapist earlier this week because she had neck pain. According to the young woman, the professional, who works with clients at her house, insisted on performing an acupuncture session in the back to advance the recovery process.

“I felt a lot of pain at the time, but she said it was part of the procedure and freed me to go home. At the same time I started to feel pain and shortness of breath. I got home and tried to lie down, but I couldn’t and the shortness of breath it was increasing”, reported the businesswoman.

O g1 contacted the professional responsible for the procedure, but the messages and calls had not been answered until the last update of this article.

The businesswoman said that she called a physiotherapist with whom she had already had acupuncture some time ago, to try to find out what happened.

“She suggested that the most unlikely could have happened, which was that she had punctured my lung, and asked me to go to the hospital immediately. I also called the masseuse to ask how many centimeters she had inserted the needle, but she didn’t explain it properly, she said that it was just in my head,” he said.

At the hospital, Jessika had a CT scan, which showed a perforation in the lung (see image below).

The report pointed to pneumothorax, described as “presence of air between the two layers of the pleura (thin, transparent, two-layer membrane that lines the lungs and the interior of the chest wall), resulting in partial or complete collapse of the lung.” Symptoms include difficulty breathing and chest pain.

An examination showed that the air is compressing Jessika Germiniani's lung

“I was terrified. The moment I left the CT, I saw the doctor coming towards me with an expression on his face that he would not give good news. It was an extremely delicate situation. He [médico] he said that one more day at home would have been fatal. I would die at home without anyone knowing what was going on,” Jessika said.

The businesswoman must have a drain until the air is extracted. Afterwards, you will be accompanied by a physiotherapist.

Jessika Aldrey Germiniani will use a drain to clear all air from the lung

The Ministry of Health informs that, according to the National Policy on Integrative and Complementary Practices in the SUS (PNPIC), Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)/Acupuncture is multidisciplinary in nature. Training in specialization courses is required.

In addition to relieving pain, the technique is used as a preventive therapy and can prevent pain from increasing and affecting other places.

Acupuncture: know the technique and its benefits

The acupuncturist physician André Luiz Zanchetta Penedo, who has been working in the area for over 20 years, explained that the technique is effective, but can cause harm to the patient when performed by a person without experience in the area.

“If people watch videos on the internet, they think that acupuncture is something very simple and easy, but it’s not quite like that. The needle must be inserted at the right depth and angle, with the right stimulus for the result to happen,” he explained Zanchetta.

He said that the technique varies according to the patient: “If it’s a thin patient, for example, you can’t deepen the needle like [se fosse] in a patient with a higher weight.” “It is also necessary to know what the person has before solving the problem. You have to be aware of the patient’s diagnosis and what your therapy does.”

The specialist also stated that it is not normal to feel intense pain at the time of the procedure and that, if this happens, the patient must be monitored and referred to the hospital.

“Cases like this are rare. It is not normal to feel pain, because when you stimulate the right point there is no pain. The patient may feel a sensation of shock or cramp, depending on the point, but it is superficial. patient to stay at home,” he assessed.