By craft? Luisa Mell dismisses lawyer who acted without authorization

animal cause activist Luisa Mell dismissed the lawyer who represented her in a lawsuit against businessman Gilberto Zaborowsky, her ex-husband. According to information from Uol, the lawyer asked for the entrepreneur’s preventive detention without the activist’s authorization.

Separation

Luisa Mell announced the divorce of Gilberto Zaborowsky after saying that her ex-husband authorized her to undergo cosmetic surgery (armpit liposuction) without her consent, while she was undergoing another medical procedure.

The activist accused her ex-husband of psychological abuse and threats and, therefore, asked for a protective measure in court. It is reported in the press that the activist got the measure so that her ex-husband does not get close to her or try to contact her.

On social networks, Luisa Mell said she is being a victim “from a real criminal organization financed by my ex-husband to destroy my reputation”, he said. According to the activist, her ex-husband is financing “Sensationalist journalists, arming people about our intimacy as a couple, are creating all kinds of lies to attack me”.

The lawyer says that he has not yet been informed of the dismissal decision and that he respects the client’s decision.

