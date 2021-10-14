Caio Ribeiro gives his opinion on the hiring of Rogério Ceni for São Paulo and sends a message to the fans

This Wednesday (13th) the São Paulo had quite a rocking day at the coach’s chair dance. The resignation, by mutual agreement, of Hernan Curly, who won the Campeonato Paulista with the club. Hours later, Rogerio Ceni, the Sovereign’s greatest idol of all time, was announced as the new coach.

The arrival of one of the biggest names who passed by São Paulo cheered up the São Paulo fans, who are still hoping to escape a possible relegation, as well as secure a spot for the Copa Libertadores da América in 2022. Minutes after the announcement, Ceni was already on the field with the players.

TV Globo commentator Caio Ribeiro commented on the club’s quick decision, praising the board’s decision not to waste time in the race for the Brazilian Championship.

During an interview with Tá Na Área, the commentator highlighted the importance of the arrival of a new coach, saying that now is the time for the fans to support the idol. Initially, he mentioned a fact that Ceni commented that Flamengo is the biggest club in Brazil, and now the São Paulo fans demand an apology.

“Guys, it’s time for maturity, to encourage athletes who need to get out of the uncomfortable zone of looking down and seeing the Z4. It’s time to support and not look at these little things,” he added”, said the commentator.

Rogério Ceni arrives at São Paulo with a great challenge: to bring peace to the fans and to the club’s board of directors, who went through a troubled period in the last rounds when he didn’t get a good result since he lifted the Paulistão Cup.