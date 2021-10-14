Caixa grants withdrawal of the 6th installment to a new group; see dates

Caixa, this Thursday (14/10), must release the withdrawal of the 6th installment for beneficiaries of emergency aid who were born in August.

This Thursday, 10/14, Caixa releases another round of withdrawals referring to the 6th installment of emergency aid. The procedure, from the beginning, is being organized according to the month of the beneficiaries’ birthdays. In this way, those born in August can already, this Thursday, redeem the value at lottery agencies or banking correspondents.

It is worth noting that the sixth cycle of emergency aid to beneficiaries of the family allowance. For this particular audience, the withdrawal of money can be made from the same period for deposits in the accounts. Those enrolled in Bolsa Família, according to Caixa, receive the most advantageous benefit between the emergency aid and the program in question.

In case of any problem with the balance of emergency assistance, it is possible to obtain more information through the Caixa telephone center at number 111 (service is between 7:00 am and 10:00 pm). There is also the possibility of making queries on the website of the bank and Dataprev.

Withdrawal of the 6th installment of emergency aid: dates

This Thursday (10/14), the release of withdrawals will occur for beneficiaries who were born in August. Members of CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, in this way, can withdraw the money from the following dates:

Born in January: 10/4;

Born in February: 10/5;

Born in March: 10/5;

Born in April: 06/10;

Born in May: 10/08;

Born in June: 10/11;

Born in July: 10/13;

Born in August: 14/10;

Born in September: 10/16;

Born in October: 18/10;

Born in November: 10/19;

Born in December: 10/19.

Remembering that the next installment it could be the last in the program. That’s if the government doesn’t approve a new extension of emergency aid. There were rumors that the economic team was considering the possibility. However, Minister Paulo Guedes said that more payments will only be granted if there is a new variant of COVID-19 in the country.