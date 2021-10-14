Call of Duty 2 is updated to 5K in awesome mod

From time to time we see some modifiers bringing older games to the present day with some graphical upgrades possible thanks to the technologies we currently have. If you are a fan of the franchise Call of Duty, you can check in this article some images that show how Call of Duty 2 it would look like if it had the option to run in 5K.

According to the Dark Side of Gaming website, the project in question is courtesy of a modifier known as Kuzja80. To update the title released 16 years ago, he turned to NexusMods to practically create a new game, with cleaner areas and even higher graphics quality.

Check out some images showing how the work was in the gallery below:

If you’re interested in seeing for yourself how the game looks like, just go to NexusMods to download the game and launcher and make sure everything works correctly.