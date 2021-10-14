Call of Duty will have RICOCHET anti-cheat system in Warzone and Vanguard

Activision announced this Wednesday (13), the arrival of the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system to combat players who act outside the rules in Warzone and Vanguard. The new kernel-level driver will arrive sooner for Call of Duty: Warzone.

The system uses monitoring and analysis tools to identify cheats to eliminate cheaters. The new level driver kernel (code that can access computer operations) will monitor and report on other applications that try to interact with the game, and allow RICOCHET to determine if a machine used unauthorized processes to manipulate the game.

Image: Disclosure/Activision

The driver only works while you’re playing Call of Duty: Warzone on PC, and turns off when you exit the game. Activision also revealed that the driver will arrive later this year at the launch of the Pacific map for CoD: Warzone, being mandatory to play the game and cannot be uninstalled or turned off.

The RICOCHET system will also come with Call of Duty: Vanguard, which will be released on November 5th this year for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

