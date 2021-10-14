Camaquã registers 24 new cases of Covid-19

This Wednesday, October 13, Camaquã registered 24 new cases of Covid-19. Accumulated between last Friday (8) and this Wednesday (13) brought 24 new cases of the disease, which has 38 active cases.

So far, there have been 7,871 confirmed cases and 7,682 patients have already been recovered.

With confirmed cases, the city has 38 people with active disease.

There are currently 42 patients with symptoms of the disease being monitored. See the full newsletter.

Regarding hospitalized patients, the city has four beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida and one in clinical beds.

So far, there have been 151 deaths related to the disease.

Vaccination against Covid-19

The Municipal Health Department, through the municipality’s immunization sector, informed the change in the times of vaccination against Covid-19 in Camaquã, as well as the dates to be benefited with the second dose.

The main change occurs in the opening hours for the population, from Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 11:30 am, in the afternoon from 12:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays the hours are extended until 8pm.

Those who need the second dose of Butantan/CoronaVac follow the pre-determined date in pencil on the vaccination card.

For Fiocruz/AstraZeneca, the second dose will include people who took the first dose until July 22nd.

For the second dose of Pfizer, those who received the first dose until the 15th of August will be considered. Vaccinations are taking place at the Viégas Immunization Center.

first dose

Adolescents from 12 to 17 years of age continue to be vaccinated with the application of the Pfizer vaccine.

Adolescents between 12 and 15 years old will only receive the immunizing agent, accompanied by their parents or guardians.

third dose

The teams are applying the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, only to people over 60 years of age, as long as 6 months have passed since the application of the second dose, as well as to health professionals, following the same time determined, that is, 6 months after being vaccinated with the second dose.

The additional dose is being applied to people with immunosuppression, 28 days after the application of the second dose.

