Camilo signs 4 more memorandums for the construction of plants in Pecém

Four more protocols of understanding for the construction of green hydrogen plants in Ceará were signed this Wednesday afternoon, 13, by the governor Camilo Santana. company representatives eneva, Energy Differential, hytron and H2helium Energy signed the document at the Palácio da Abolição, the seat of the state government, from where the head of the state executive broadcast it over the internet.

“This is another important step for the future. We are now going to work so that Ceará becomes a great green hydrogen hub”, declared Camilo at the end of the signatures at the company of State secretaries, Ceará Federation of Industries and University Federal of Ceará.

The green hydrogen projects that have Ceará as the focus of the installation already total 16, according to the secretary Maia Junior (Economic Development and Labour) on October 5th. Since the last assessment, reported first-hand by O POVO, the State has captured another six projects.

“Today, we have 5 (memorandums) signed, 7 to sign and I don’t believe they will all be on the 14th because there is one of the companies that wants to sign separately. We are negotiating for everyone to sign on the same day. And we still have 4 in the process of being finalized, which makes a total of 16 large projects in the area of ​​hydrogen”, enumerated the secretary.

The agreements precede the International Green Hydrogen Seminar in Ceará: Ceará’s competitive advantages for the implementation of the Green Hydrogen Hub, which takes place tomorrow, the 14th, at the Ceará Events Center between 9 am and 12:30 pm.

According to the government of Ceará, in addition to Governor Camilo Santana, participating in the event, Ignacio Ybánez, ambassador of the European Union and representatives of international companies and institutions that are already active in the development of renewable energy sources in the State, Brazil and the world.

