Carille avoids talking about arbitration and points out mistakes made by Santos against Atlético-MG: “It bothers too much”

Coach Fábio Carille lamented Santos’ mistakes in the defeat by 3-1 to Atlético-MG on Wednesday night, at Mineirão, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The coach avoided talking about the controversial refereeing of Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR). Four penalties were checked and two scored for the Rooster.

“I still haven’t seen (the moves) I talked to the athletes to assimilate this blow before Sunday’s decision. I know that the aerial ball bothers Santos for a long time and today it bothered us. We failed after behaving well against São Paulo and Grêmio” , Carille said at a press conference.

“VAR is part of competitions and we can’t get away from it. Our concentration has to be greater. We behaved well in defense, we found the goal and suffered right away, with a forward ball, which we allowed to anticipate. Heading in our missing area. … Regardless of the stops, concentration needs to be total. This is part of football and is no excuse. We can’t concede those goals so that we can escape from the last positions,” added the coach.

Carille showed annoyance with Santos’ defensive errors from the top, a strong point of Atlético-MG. And he said that he would prefer that Rooster had merit in his goals.

“We knew about the difficulty of today. It’s natural for the opponent to jump after we score. I wanted the goal to happen because of their merit, not our mistakes. Aerial ball bothers Santos a lot. We did well against São Paulo and Grêmio and we failed today. Football is decided in the details most of the time. And we have to be more attentive. The three goals were not for positioning reasons. If we look back we’re screwed, we need to look forward. There are 13 games to go. looking and taking what Santos has done so far is bad and doesn’t lead to anything. It’s improving with mistakes from now on, fixing and improving the good things. I’ll look forward,” he said.

“We have to be more attentive. Concentration up there, even more in a decisive game. We are close (to Sport) in the table. I can’t complain about the will, the delivery, running and fighting from the beginning, but we have to have more concentration and play more, yes. Sometimes we get rid of the ball and we need to control more. Sometimes we can, others we can’t. Let’s assimilate the blow as soon as possible. Sad, yes, but assimilate the blow for tomorrow with our heads held high. Sunday’s decision. We were upset with the defeat and many look only for the bad. We need to correct and also praise what was good. The leader submitted 10 times against our goal, twice with a penalty. We blocked a team that has volume, who has a well-defined idea and has been together for a long time and doesn’t lead by chance. Tomorrow we’ll train in the morning, go over the details of the match and talk about what we need to improve as soon as possible for a balanced game in Recife. Scoring and coming in strong. play as decisive as it was against Grêmio,” he concluded.

Santos will return to the field to face Sport on Sunday, at 8:30 pm, at Ilha do Retiro, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão.

