Carlinhos Maia detonates Marina Ferrari: “He went to seek humiliation in A Fazenda”

The participation of Marina Ferrari in “The Farm 13” is making people talk and this Wednesday (13) Carlinhos Maia gave his opinion. The comedian knows the influencer, the two live in the same luxury building in Maceió, and said that she would not need to be on the reality show because she is already very rich. in your vision, she’s just there to “seeking humiliation”.

> Farm 13: Nego do Borel insists on romance with Dayane and declares fans

Read more:

The name of Marina reverberated after it was detonated by Rich Melquiades in the formation of the 4th farm. The two were friends, but she chose to walk away to be with the group. Carlinhos Maia, in turn, turned to his Instagram Stories to comment. He, in addition to knowing Marina, is also very close to Rico.

“I’m mad with Marina, a girl who lives on top of my building, rich since childhood, to be humiliated with a step on the foot. How crazy! I said: Marina, what are you going to get? Humiliation! There, Posche collecting dust. Rich, rich, rich!” began Carlinhos.

The comedian also commented on the fight between her and Rich Melquiades: “I’m here thinking. Rico, who is from my class, which is also revolutionizing, I stay just by looking and if I go too far I stop rooting, as much as I love. And has Marina, who is not my friend, but is a person I like. How do I get? Sad. There are two people from Maceió fighting each other“.

Finally, he went back to talking about choosing Marina about going to the reality show.

“The same architect from Marina went to mine. Beautiful apartment, Marina’s. And then I blinked, slept, and Marina was pulling horse turds. I’m going to talk to Marina’s family. When I look at her, I took aim, I saw a Prada at her foot and she was being chased away, I say: ‘Look, see? What did you get? Humiliation!‘”.

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!