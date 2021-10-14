Carolina Dieckmann renews bikini bronze and fans react

Carolina Dieckmann caused a real fire on social media and left her fans and followers in an uproar with a publication in the late afternoon of this Wednesday(13). The actress highlighted her ‘perfect body’ on the web and won praise.

The 43-year-old actress showed the audience a moment of leisure and relaxation, where she took advantage of the sun to renew her bronze.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“A little sunshine when it’s rolling, it’s always good”, she wrote in the caption of the publication. In the click, Carolina Dieckmann appeared wearing a bikini in shades of green, with a flower print that highlighted her body beauty. With all the charm, the actress won praise in the comments.

“So perfect! God bless,” commented one follower. “It warns the whole of Brazil that this woman is perfect”, wrote another. “A scandal! look at this perfect body, wow“, said a third.

Impressed Anitta

And it’s not just the fans, that Carolina Dieckmann leaves drooling with her ‘natural beauty’. Anitta was impressed by the artist’s beauty at an event that took place at the singer’s home in Miami. In a video posted by Leo Fuchs, the Brazilian appears praising the actress.

“She looks about my age. Maybe I look even older than her, because I’m full of procedures and she doesn’t have anything. You look 28, 29, I swear. We can go out on the street and ask”, she said.

“If we go out there now and ask who is the oldest, I lose. I’m serious, you can’t see yourself”, praised the singer.

SEE ALSO: Everything we know about the crap in Gabriel Medina’s family