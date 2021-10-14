Celg auction, new Hapvida acquisition, previews from Cyrela, Cury, Even and other construction companies and more news

SAO PAULO – The corporate news this Thursday (14) highlights the operational previews of several construction companies, such as Cyrela, Cury, Even, Melnick and Moura Dubeux. In addition, the Celg Transmissão auction is taking place today, which should include the participation of B3 companies.

Hapvida announced the acquisition, through its subsidiary Ultra Som Serviços Médicos, of 100% of the share capital of Viventi Hospital Asa Sul.

transmission auction

The Celg Transmissão auction will be held this Thursday at 2 pm, at the B3 headquarters in São Paulo.

The asset has 755 kilometers of transmission lines (mostly in Goiás), with concession contracts with a final term between 2043 and 2046. In all, there are 12 own substations, which represent an annual allowable revenue (RAP) of the order of R$216 million.

In the assessment of Credit Suisse, Taesa (TAEE11), CPFL Energia (CPFE3) and EDP Energia (ENBR3) are among the potential bidders, together with Energisa (ENGI11).

The analysis house Levante also sees a possible participation in the dispute of Isa Cteep (TRPL4). Check out what to expect for the auction.

On Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies approved the main text of the bill that fixes the ICMS levied on fuels, a proposal defended by President Jair Bolsonaro, but that does not enjoy the sympathy of a good part of the governors.

The bill was originally sent to Congress by the government of Bolsonaro, which credits the rise in fuel prices to the governors and to the ICMS charged by Federation entities.

The proposal was also supported by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

The state governments claim, however, that they will suffer a loss of R$ 24 billion with the project that changes the ICMS calculation, and pointed out the pricing policy practiced by Petrobras as the real responsible for the high prices practiced in the country.

The main text was approved with 392 votes in favor and 71 against.

“If approved, this change would result in a short-term pump price reduction as well as reduce volatility in pump prices. It is noteworthy that the bill still needs to be approved by the Senate to be effective. In short, we see this as good news for the sector, in particular for Petrobras, as it addresses the political debate on fuel prices in Brazil, without interfering with market prices at refineries”, points out Credit Suisse.

Also on the radar, Petrobras reported having received binding offers from interested parties in the acquisition of onshore production assets located in the Recôncavo and Tucano Basins, in the state of Bahia, jointly known as Polo Bahia Terra.

The state-owned company said that “the consortium formed by Aguila Energia e Participações Ltda and Infra Construtora e Serviços Ltda presented the best proposal, in an amount in excess of US$ 1.5 billion, with the company’s Executive Board approved the start of the negotiation phase ”.

Cyrela recorded R$ 2.2 billion in general sales value (PSV) of launches in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 33.2% compared to the same period in 2020. According to the company’s operational preview, released on Wednesday , the company launched 12 projects between July and September.

On the other hand, net contracted sales in the third quarter totaled R$ 1.366 billion, 20.2% lower than that registered in the same period of the previous year and 12.5% ​​below the second quarter of 2021. Cury launched six projects in the third quarter, with a PSV of R$720.2 million and an increase of 81.5% compared to the same period in 2020. Even’s total PSV was R$ 767 million, with R$ 658 million allocated to the company, an amount that was 5.7% higher than in the same period in 2020. There was a 42.3% drop in net sales, which totaled R$ 277 million in the first nine months of the year. Melnick announced the launch of two projects in the third quarter, with a net PSV of R$ 162.5 million, an increase of 84.6% on an annual comparison basis. Moura Dubeux (MDNE3) Moura Dubeux’s real estate launches rose 52.1% in the third quarter compared to the previous year, to R$336.2 million in net PSV. Contracted sales rose 23.4% and reached R$ 343 million. Lavvi announced a dividend of R$120 million (equivalent to a 9.6% dividend yield). Payment will take place on October 27, 2021 and the shares will trade ex-dividend from October 19, 2021. “We view the payment as positive, as we believe Lavvi’s robust cash can support this distribution without compromising its leverage or growth prospects. That said, we expect a positive reaction to the role and we reiterate our positive vision for the company”, points out XP.

EDP ​​Brazil (ENBR3)

EDP ​​Brasil released its operational preview for the third quarter of 2021. In the distribution segment, the company saw an increase of 4.2% in the volume of energy distributed between July and September over the same period last year, at 6,446 MWh, being high 3.8% at EDP São Paulo (3,927 MWh) and 5% at EDP Espírito Santo (2,518 Mhw).

From January to September, the volume of distributed energy grew 8% compared to the same period of the previous year, with an increase of 8.2% at EDP São Paulo and 7.9% at EDP Espírito Santo.

PetroReconcavo (RECV3)

The Brazilian oil company PetroReconcavo won a public call for the supply of natural gas to Companhia Paraibana de Gás (PBGás), a distributor of the input in Paraíba, as of January 2022, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The contract, to be signed in the first week of November, will last for two years, with the supply of 50,000 m³/day of natural gas in 2022 and 150,000 m³/day in 2023.

Logistics operator Log-In announced this Wednesday the purchase of two container ships to be built by Chinese shipyard Zhoushan Changhong and with deliveries scheduled for the end of 2023 and May 2024.

The company stated in a relevant fact to the market that the value of each vessel is 42.6 million dollars and that they have a nominal capacity of 3,158 TEUs, a unit equivalent to a 20-foot container.

According to Log-In, the capacity of the ships is about 25% greater than that of the Log-In Polaris, the most modern vessel in the company’s fleet. “However, with similar fuel consumption performance, as it has more current and efficient technology,” stated the company in the relevant fact.

