Celg’s transmission auction should attract major players amid attractive terms, analysts assess

electric-power-transmission-lines-2

SAO PAULO – The auction for the sale of the energy transmission segment of the company Celg, controlled by CelgPar, of the government of Goiás, will be held next Thursday (14).

The asset has 755 kilometers of transmission lines (mostly in Goiás), with concession contracts with a final term between 2043 and 2046. In all, there are 12 own substations, which represent an annual allowable revenue (RAP) of the order of R$216 million.

Under the terms of the tender, the asset will have 100% of its shares sold for the minimum price of R$1.1 billion.

In the assessment of Credit Suisse, Taesa (TAEE11), CPFL Energia (CPFE3) and EDP Energia (ENBR3) are among the potential bidders, together with Energisa (ENGI11).

The analysis house Levante also sees a possible participation in the dispute of Isa Cteep (TRPL4). The expectation, according to analysts, is that the auction of Celg’s transmission arm will attract large groups in the electricity sector, with these seeing a possibility of consolidation in the sector.

In a report, Itaú BBA also says it expects a competitive auction, with bets from several players, given the attractive terms and the fact that this is a low-risk, long-term business (with maturities between 2043 and 2046), with revenue adjusted by the inflation and predictable cash flows in a more challenging macroeconomic scenario.

In view of the company’s obligations regarding the payment of salaries and benefits to employees, for example, the bank estimates a greater cost reduction only in 2023.

Among the companies that should participate in the auction, Itaú BBA cites EDP Brasil (ENBR3), Cteep (TRPL4), Taesa (TAEE11), Equatorial (EQTL3) and Energisa (ENGI11).

Analyst at Clear presents detailed plan to start building a daily income using the Stock Exchange. Sign up for free.

Related