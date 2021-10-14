Cesar Tralli says goodbye to Globo after 10 years and gets emotional in a “difficult moment”

Cesar Tralli said goodbye to the command of SP1 this Wednesday (13). The journalist was one of the targets of the “chair dance” that changed presenters in Globe and will take over the presentation of Jornal Hoje. in its place was Alan Severiano, to whom he “passed the baton”.

Tralli will replace Maju Coutinho in charge of Jornal Hoje – the journalist will go to Fantástico to fill the vacancy of Tadeu Schmidt, who took over at BBB22. In his farewell to SP1 – a TV news program he presented for 10 years -, Ticiane Pinheiro’s husband made a speech in emotional tone.

“It came a very difficult time here for me and I imagine for you too. I’m saying goodbye to SP1 after 10 years having the privilege of keeping you company on your sacred lunch break”, he announced.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for so much affection, for trusting in my work, for this relationship of respect and trust, I repeat, and with a lot of love that we built and cultivated in that time. You guys are awesome”, declared.

Cesar Tralli’s Farewell

Tralli asked the audience to continue following him. “I want to take the opportunity to make a request, which feels like an invitation: try to extend your lunch break as much as possible. Then you start on SP1, watch Globo Esporte and then I’ll find you happy on Jornal Hoje”, commented.

The journalist spoke about the changes that have taken place at Globo and hosted Alan Severiano at the studio, who will be his replacement in the SP1 anchorage.

“Most of you should already know. Maju went to Fantástico, and I was chosen for this great challenge that will be replacing her at Jornal Hoje. And who will be with you in my place is a friend and professional that I admire a lot: our dear Alan Severiano. I wanted to tell you to take good care of this special, cool and spectacular newspaper, with this wonderful team“, he said.

New SP1 Presenter

Alan Severiano thanked the opportunity and confessed to admiring his colleague. “Thank you for the warm welcome. You are what we are seeing here. He welcomed me with all affection. Thank you very much and have admired you for a long time. For me, it’s a great joy to make SP1”, he stated.

“It’s an honor and also a huge responsibility to come after Tralli, which has this exceptional connection with the city. And there’s this incredible proximity to the viewer, and that’s what we want to keep”, declared the new holder of SP1.

Finally Cesar Tralli’s replacement left a message. “I already make an appeal for you [telespectadores] send suggestions, ideas and complaints. Keep complaining a lot that we like this journalism. I would like to wish you a lot of success on this new road, on this long road in Jornal Hoje in the place of our dearest Maju Coutinho”, finished.