César Tralli says goodbye to SP1 live

César Tralli spoke live on today’s “SP1” (TV Globo) after being announced as a replacement for Maju Coutinho in charge of “Jornal Hoje”. The journalist, in turn, will take over the presentation of “Fantástico” in place of Tadeu Schmidt.

“It’s come a very difficult time for me and I imagine for you too. I’m saying goodbye to SP1 after ten years having the privilege of joining you on your sacred lunch break,” said Tralli in the final minutes of the newspaper, thanking the public:

I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for so much affection, for trusting in my work, for this relationship of respect and trust, I repeat, and with a lot of love that we’ve built and cultivated all along. You guys are awesome.

“I want to take the opportunity to make an order, which tastes like an invitation: try to extend your lunch break as much as possible. Then you start at SP1, watch Globo Esporte and then I’ll find you happy at Jornal Hoje”, he added. Then, the journalist spoke with Alan Severiano, who will replace him in the presentation of “SP1”.

“Alan, I wanted to give you a hug and a kiss without a mask, but we know it’s not time to do that yet. But that time will come and I’ll do it because I like you so much”, joked Tralli, who asked to his colleague to “take good care” of the newspaper.

Alan thanked Tralli and said he was “very happy” to introduce SP1. “I would like to thank TV, friends, family and relatives who have supported me so far. It is an honor and also a huge responsibility to come after Tralli, which has such an exceptional connection to the city. And it has this incredible proximity to the viewer. , and that’s what we want to keep,” he said.

The journalist, who is from Natal, also commented on the relationship with the city of São Paulo.

This city that welcomed me over 20 years ago. You know, I’m from Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, and I’ve always felt very comfortable in São Paulo. Here I built my family and had all these opportunities. I want to say that our commitment continues to be with journalism, with useful and relevant information and proximity to the viewer.

“So, I already make an appeal for you to send suggestions, ideas and complaints. Keep complaining a lot that we like this journalism. I wanted to wish you [Tralli], great success on this new road, on this long road in Jornal Hoje in the place of our dearest Maju Coutinho”, concluded Alan Severiano.

Despite the farewell atmosphere, the “chair dance” in Globo’s journalism should only take place in December, when Maju will leave “Jornal Hoje”.