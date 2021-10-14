Chamber approves bill that changes ICMS rule on fuel – 10/13/2021 – Market

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday night (13) the bill that changes the rule on the ICMS (state tax) on fuels and provides for the tax to be applied on the average value of the last two years to lower the price of gasoline .

The basic text was approved by 392 votes to 71. Deputies rejected the highlights, which are attempts to change specific points of the project. Now, the proposal goes to the Senate.

The scoreboard is a victory for the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who sponsors the project with the argument that the measure will reduce fuel prices. In recent weeks, he has been attacking Petrobras’ price transfers and criticizing the states for not wanting to lower their ICMS rates.

On several occasions, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) has blamed part of the governors for the rise in gas and fuel prices.

Governors argue that they did not raise ICMS rates in the current administration and that fuel inflation is due to the exchange rate and the rise in the value of a barrel of oil internationally.

Today, ICMS is calculated based on a reference price, known as the PMPF (Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer), revised every 15 days according to a price survey at the service stations. On this amount, the rates of each fuel are applied.

Market Sheet Receive in your email the newsletter with what is most important in the economy.

The bill that advances in the Chamber foresees a change in the calculation that would consider the average of fuels in the last two years, that is, the base becomes fixed. Each state would then apply its ICMS rate on this average price. The rate applied is that of December 31 of the last year included in the calculation — that is, for 2019 and 2020, the rate of December 31, 2020 will be considered.

According to the approved text, the states and the Federal District will annually define specific rates that will be in effect for 12 months.

According to Lira and the project’s rapporteur, Deputy Dr. Jaziel (PL-CE), the measure should reduce the price of gasoline by 8%. In the case of ethanol, the drop would be 7%, and 3.7% for diesel. The calculation method, however, was not disclosed.

“The most efficient mechanism for controlling fuel prices – even more than the implementation of localized state interventions – is the effective stabilization of a significant part of its cost, through the demand for taxes at a fixed value, thus reducing , the influence of changes in the price of a barrel of oil on the amount charged to the final consumer”, said the rapporteur.

Even deputies from opposition parties, such as PCdoB and PSB, supported the proposed change in the ICMS. According to these congressmen, the objective was not to give a speech for Bolsonaro to blame the Chamber for the rise in fuel prices.

In the opinion of these opposition members, the measure will not solve the problem of inflation in the sector, but this will only be proven after the new calculation takes effect.

Leader of the MDB in the Chamber, Deputy Isnaldo Bulhões (AL) criticized the voted text. “Chairman Arthur Lira and government leader Ricardo Barros broke the agreement signed in relation to PLP 11/2020. The agreement would vote on the text of PLP 105/21, which would give transparency to the consumer”, says the deputy, author of PLP 105.

“This action is a veritable smokescreen. I’ve been talking for months: other factors are the factors that influence fuel prices, the first is the economic policy of the Bolsonaro government, which increasingly devalues ​​the real and causes uncontrolled inflation” , he pointed out. “The other factor is Petrobras’ policy, which has the state as its largest shareholder.”

Febrafite (Brazilian Federation of Tax Associations for State Taxes) calculates that Lira’s proposal would generate a loss of R$ 24 billion per year in state and municipal tax revenues.

The calculation was used by Comsefaz (National Committee of State Finance Secretaries), which released a note on Wednesday against the project sponsored by the president of the Chamber.

Allies of governors evaluate triggering the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to try to overthrow the project, if approved in both Houses of Congress. The argument is that it would not be up to Congress to define the ICMS rules, but to the states.

Governors and mayors tried to block the project in the Chamber, but the government’s allied base supported the proposal, numerically surpassing part of the opposition bloc, which was against the text.

“If there was an increase, it was not because of the increase in the ICMS rate. […] The governors will have fewer resources in the states to invest in health, in education”, stated the PT leader in the Chamber, Bohn Gass (PT-RS).

Bolsonaro even sent Congress a bill to change the form of state taxation on fuel. The measure establishes a fixed and single value for the ICMS throughout the country. Today, each state sets its rate.

Therefore, the Chamber’s proposal is not the government’s. “The government’s project aimed to unify ICMS rates in Brazil, in all states, which we all did not agree with,” said Lira on Wednesday, defending the version sponsored by him.