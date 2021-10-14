Chamber leaves administrative reform for later and gives preference to Precatórios | Economy

Cleia Viana/Chamber of Deputies Precatório will be a priority at the Chamber in the coming weeks

The Chamber of Deputies left the administrative reform to the background and raised its preference in approving the PEC dos Precatórios, a measure that will relieve the public coffers in 2022. The proposal is an alternative to release funds for Auxílio Brasil, a new social program of the federal government which will replace Bolsa Família.

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL), stated that he intends to put the project on the agenda next week. Lira sees that the report by Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) will pass smoothly through the commission that studies the subject.

However, opposition parties want to block the proposal in the plenary and, in the view of congressmen, it will be necessary to negotiate parts of the text to obtain support from opponents of President Jair Bolsonaro. As this is an amendment to the Federal Constitution, the approval of two thirds of the two Legislative Houses will be required for the project to be approved.

The idea of ​​the federal government and the rapporteur is to create a ceiling for court orders, considering the amount spent on legal debts in 2016 and adjusting the amount for inflation. As a result, the ceiling for spending on court orders in 2022 would be R$39 billion, less than half of the total debt for the year (R$89 billion).

The maneuver on court orders comes amid the federal government’s need to increase President Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity on the eve of elections. For that, the political wing suggested a reformulation in the Bolsa Família, with an adjustment of the installments to R$ 300 and an increase of beneficiaries.