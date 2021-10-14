Chamber should put PEC of court orders in front of administrative reform

the president of Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressives-AL), must place the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatory to walk ahead of the administrative reform, also underway at the House, according to allies heard by the Estadão/Broadcast.

In charge of the Chamber, the assessment is that the two proposals are priorities for Arthur Lira, but the environment for the PEC of the precatório is more favorable than for the approval of the administrative reform. The two projects face resistance from different segments.











Servants and unions have been pressuring congressmen to block the so-called “State HR reform”, approved by a special commission and pending evaluation by the plenary. The precatório PEC, on the other hand, is also surrounded by questions, even from the base of the government. Both need 308 favorable votes in the House to pass.

Last week, the deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) presented the opinion of the PEC of the precatórios in the special commission of the House. O The report proposes to limit the payment of court judgments to the inflation-adjusted spending ceiling since 2016, which would reduce the programming from BRL 89.1 billion to BRL 40 billion in the 2022 Budget, opening up a space of approximately BRL 50 billion.

Party leaders point out that the proposal for precatoria may pass the special commission next week, but it can only be approved in plenary if there is an agreement with the opposition, which in turn acts against the administrative reform.

The president of the Chamber must condition the PEC to a large majority in the plenary, according to interlocutors. The opening of space in the ceiling for the Brazil Aid, program designed to replace the family allowance, and for the increase in parliamentary amendments in 2022 is seen in Congress as a call for the measure to go forward.