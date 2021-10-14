Change in ICMS calculation for fuels is positive for Petrobras, points out Credit Suisse

SAO PAULO – On Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies approved the main text of the bill that fixes the ICMS on fuels, a proposal defended by President Jair Bolsonaro, but which does not enjoy the sympathy of a good part of the governors.

The bill was originally sent to Congress by the government of Bolsonaro, which credits the rise in fuel prices to the governors and to the ICMS charged by Federation entities.

The proposal was also supported by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

The state governments claim, however, that they will suffer a loss of R$ 24 billion with the project that changes the ICMS calculation, and pointed out the pricing policy practiced by Petrobras as the real responsible for the high prices practiced in the country.

According to the text, a fixed rate is charged for 12 months, determined by the state, on the average price of fuel over the past two years. There is a ceiling for this amount, corresponding to the rate charged on December 31, 2020, applied to the average price charged in 2019 and 2020.

The main text was approved with 392 votes in favor and 71 against in the House and now goes to the Senate.

For Credit Suisse, if the proposal goes forward, it will be positive for the sector, in particular for Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4).

“If approved, this change would result in a short-term pump price reduction as well as reduce volatility in pump prices. It is noteworthy that the bill still needs to be approved by the Senate to be effective. In short, we see this as good news for the sector, in particular for Petrobras, as it addresses the political debate on fuel prices in Brazil, without interfering with market prices at refineries”, points out Credit Suisse.

According to the analysis team, the new rule could reduce gasoline prices by about R$0.48 per liter (about 8% of the price at the pump) and diesel prices by R$0.19 per liter (about 4% of the price at the pump). On the other hand, ICMS is expected to increase in 2022, an election year in Brazil.

Bank analysts also point out that the proposal could also face resistance in the Senate because it reduces the states’ short-term tax collection.

XP also highlights that the proposal should reduce price volatility and reduce the cost of gasoline, ethanol and diesel, but the assessment is that it may have the opposite effect for the next government, in 2023, with the artificial maintenance of a highest price.

According to the president of the Chamber, the effect of the measure is an immediate reduction of 8% in the price of gasoline, 7% in alcohol and 3.7% in diesel. With these drops, the impact would be 54 basis points on the IPCA while, in XP’s estimates, the impact would be a little smaller, 38 basis points.

“For 2023, however, the high sale price of fuels in 2021, which reached R$7 for gasoline, would be included in the account to define the ICMS reference value”, points out the macro team at the house.

