Check out the result of the Mega-Sena 2418 this Wednesday; prize is BRL 6.5 million

posted on 10/13/2021 7:58 PM / updated on 10/13/2021 8:30 PM



Did luck knock on your door this Wednesday? – (credit: Reproduction/YouTube)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Wednesday night (13/10), five lotteries: Quina’s 5680 contests; 2346 of Lotofácil; 2418 from Mega-Sena; 2223 from Lotomania and 156 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has the expected prize of R$ 6.5 million, had the following dozen drawn: 02-11-19-27-57-60.

The amount of Mega-Sena winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-04-05-08-10-11-12-14-16-17-18-19-21-22-25. The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an estimated prize of R$ 900 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 00-03-12-20-31-33-37-46-47-48-53-61-62-64-74-75-78-89-90-92.

The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

super seven



With an estimated prize of R$ 200 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 7

Column 2: 0

Column 3: 6

Column 4: 4

Column 5: 7

Column 6: 1

Column 7: 4

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

quinine



Quina, with an expected prize of R$5.6 million, had the following numbers drawn: 08-10-19-47-73.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast: