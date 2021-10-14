Check out Wednesday’s Covid-19 bulletin from Blumenau

Blumenau has registered 70 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic there are already 66,856 confirmed cases. Of these, 652 did not survive, 65,973 went through the quarantine period and 231 patients are in treatment.

There are currently 207 residents of Blumenau in isolation and 24 are hospitalized in the city. In all, the City of Blumenau has already made 269,207 tests for Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, 616 exams were processed.

The occupation of the ICUs is 25.8%, with 10 residents from Blumenau and seven from other cities. There are 14 patients in the infirmary from Blumenau and two from other municipalities, with an occupancy rate of 9%.

Vaccination

Blumenau has already applied 446,193 vaccines between 1st, 2nd, single dose and booster dose

In the last 24 hours, 180 vaccines were administered from the first dose (260,404 vaccinated so far), 364 from the second dose or single dose (179,564 immunized so far), 409 from the booster dose (6,225 immunized so far).

Scheduling is currently open to the adult population, over 18 years of age and booster doses for health workers who have received the second dose or single dose for more than 6 months.

The appointment must be made on the website of the City Hall of Blumenau or by Alô Saúde, on telephone 156 (option 2), which will be attended as long as there are vacancies or until 10 pm, if the schedule is not filled before that time. As the vacancies for the first day are filled, the system will make available the vacancies for the following day.

