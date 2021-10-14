Chico Buarque takes revenge on haters and lashes out at the Army in his first book of short stories – 10/13/2021 – Illustrated

“I understand that they are two different things. The writer has little to do with the composer”, said Chico Buarque in an interview almost 20 years ago, speaking twice in third person. “But it’s my personal thing. It’s hard to convince the newspaper reader of my feeling.”

No attempt will be made here either, because this divorce becomes even more complicated when so many of Chico’s protagonists scream of similarity to him, the unmistakable voice and eyes of Brazilian music. And in “Anos de Chumbo”, his first foray into the field of short stories, they multiply more than ever.

Pay attention to “O Passaporte”, one of the most inspiring moments in the new collection, which refers to its main character only as “the great artist”.

At an airport about to leave for Europe, the famous man loses sight of his passport, which ends up in the hands of an individual who “hardly believed when he saw in the document the name and face of the great artist he most detested”. “Right away he hated the idea that the celebrity would have champagne in Paris, traveling on the same plane as him.”

When reading this, it is impossible to forget a priceless interview that Chico Buarque himself gave in the past decade, behind the scenes of a DVD. “The artist usually thinks he is very loved,” he says to the camera. “Does the show, gets applause, then he opens the internet and he gets hated.”

He interrupts his speech in a contagious laugh, opening his arms and hitting his thigh — something far removed from the tone of the tale, which follows in an eschatological and half macabre comedy of errors, in which the artist decides to take revenge on the mysterious hater.

There’s not much way to know if Chico released some repressed will by inventing this rematch. The 77-year-old artist, who underwent spinal surgery last Tuesday, declined to be interviewed for this report.

But it is known that, of the eight stories in the book, the first that the new short-story writer wrote was “To Clarice Lispector, with Candura”, starring a young poet who “knew by heart every comma of the novels and short stories” of the writer and, shy, begins to meet her.

“Greater than the discomfort of looking at Clarice Lispector in silence, sitting stiffly on the edge of the sofa, was his fear of not wanting to look down and visualize —she liked the word visualize—her right hand”, which had come out injured in a fire in 1966.

It doesn’t take much research to discover that Chico Buarque collected much of the poetry that Clarice spilled on the floor. Nor is it difficult to find stories in which he recounts, almost in amazement, the times he was with her—some very similar to what is narrated in the story.

“I started going to her house, and it was weird, because Clarice had a way of looking at you and asking direct questions. She was disconcerting”, says the singer in an interview available on YouTube. “So sometimes I would go to her house, she would ask me things, then she would disappear, leave me alone in the living room. I didn’t really understand that woman.”

On one of these visits, during an interview with Manchete, Clarice asks Chico what love is. He doesn’t answer, but he must have been thinking about it for decades, because in the book, too, the writer asks the boy, out of the blue, “What is love to you?”.

This fictionalization of oneself is nothing new in Buararchian literature, which in fact won the Camões award, and reached its apex in the confusion of autobiography and fable that culminated in “O Irmão Alemão in 2014.

In this new book, you can still imagine the gray-haired figure of the composer walking around Leblon in the tragic “Cida”, starring a man fond of walking on the sidewalk, and see similarities with the character who, in the tale “O Sítio”, flees to the Rural Rio de Janeiro “for four or five weeks at the most, as everything indicated that the plague would still be under control that autumn”. Chico did the same at the start of the pandemic.

The collection is completed with “Os Primos de Campos”, which brings racial issues to the fore with uncomfortable grace; “My Uncle”, an account à la Rubem Fonseca about what it’s like to grow up next to a man with the air and pomp of a militiaman; and the surrealist “Copacabana”, a panegyric of the neighborhood that mixes in a dreamy cauldron Pablo Neruda, João Gilberto and Walt Disney.

The short story “Years of Lead” closes the book with the childhood of the seventies of a boy, son of a torturer and addicted to playing the Army, who discovers the skeletons in the closet —and the fences around— of his family.

There is nothing more different from the experience of Chico, son of a sociologist and one of the most famous opponents of the military dictatorship. But inspirations always have crooked paths.

Reflecting on this subject in the same interview he gave to Clarice at her house, a young man in his 20s, the composer said that creating lyrics seemed “much easier to do because it’s a small thing”, compared to work of the writer.

“I have the impression that if you gave me the idea of ​​building a symphony or a novel, the thing would fall apart before it was complete”, he confesses to the author of “Laços de Família”. “If you have an idea for a novel, can you always reduce it to a short story?”

Clarice says it’s not like that, and that’s it. It is not known what else of that conversation was left out of the magazine. But it seems, over time, Chico came to understand everything.