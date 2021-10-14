Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, declares himself to the ’50 Shades’ actress on show: ‘My universe’ – Monet

+



Actress Dakota Johnson and musician Chris Martin (Photo: Getty Images)

Musician Chris Martin made a declaration of love to his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, during his band’s latest concert, Coldplay. The 44-year-old singer expressed his passion for the star of the ’50 Shades of Grey’ franchise films on stage at London’s Shuperd’s Bush Empire Theater in the show that marked the release of the group’s newest album, ‘Music Of The Spheres’ .

“This one is about my universe and it’s here,” Martin said, before singing the romantic ‘My Universe’.

Chris Martin during his declaration of love to Dakota Johnson at Coldplay’s concert (Photo: Instagram)

A video recording the declaration of love hit social media and shows Martin on stage, microphone in one hand, while pointing at Dakota in the theater audience. Watch the video at the end of the text.

Actress Dakota Johnson at Coldplay’s concert in London, in a record made by a fan present at the show (Photo: Instagram)

Martin’s statement resulted in cheers and applause from the show’s audience. Although together since 2017, the musician and actress are extremely discreet with their relationship. The two avoid public appearances together and photos of them at romantic moments on social media.

Singer Chris Martin with his two children with actress Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo: Instagram)

Martin was married between 2003 and 2006 to actress Gwyneth Paltrow, mother of his two children: Apple (17 years old) and Moses (15 years old). Before starting his relationship with Dakota Johnson, he had a brief relationship with actress Jennifer Lawrence.

Watch the video below that shows Martin making his declaration of love to his girlfriend at Coldplay’s concert: