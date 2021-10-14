Cidade de SP applies booster dose of Covid vaccine in health professionals and seniors over 60 years old this Thursday | São Paulo

The city of São Paulo applies this Thursday (14) the booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in health professionals over 18 years and seniors over 60 years.

To receive the booster, it is necessary to have completed the vaccination cycle, that is, to have received both doses of the vaccine (or a single dose) for at least six months.

According to the city hall, all people who work in the area are considered health workers, whether on the front line, such as doctors and nurses, or support, such as nutritionists and janitors, in addition to those who have proven training in the area, such as veterinarians.

The booster dose will also be available for immunosuppressed people over 18 years old who have taken the last dose of the vaccination schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 28 days and for indigenous villagers over 18 years old who took the last dose of the vaccination schedule for at least six months.

The entire network will be in operation for vaccination this Thursday to serve eligible audiences also for first and second doses: 468 Basic Health Units (UBSs); mega-stations with pedestrian access, stations that operate exclusively on a drive-thru system and the network of partner pharmacies. The vaccine is also available at Integrated AMAs/UBSs, Specialized Care Service (SAE) units and at Health Centers. (See the complete list of addresses)

Through the Filometer, it is possible to monitor the waiting situation at the stations that are operating in the city. On the page it is also possible to check which vaccines are available for the application of a second dose in each unit.

For the first dose, adolescents from 12 years of age;

For the booster dose, immunosuppressed individuals aged over 18 years, who took the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 28 days;

For the booster dose, elderly people over 60 years of age who took the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 6 months;

For the booster dose, indigenous villagers over 18 years old and who have taken the last dose of the vaccination schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 6 months;

For the booster dose, healthcare professionals over 18 years of age who took the last dose of the vaccination schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 6 months.