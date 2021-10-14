Ciro: ‘Today I’m sure Lula conspired to impeach Dilma’





In another chapter of a long exchange of barbs, the former governor of Ceará and pre-candidate for the presidency Ciro Gomes (PDT) said he was ‘sure’ that Lula conspired in favor of the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff, his successor, in 2016 .

As a basis for his statements, Ciro mentioned the fact that Lula had maintained contact with members of the so-called ‘centrão’ and was thinking about alliances with the group for the 2022 elections. . Who presided over the Senate? Renan Calheiros. Who led the MDB in this onslaught? Eunício Oliveira. Who is Lula with today?”, he said, in an interview with the podcast Estadão News. “Today I’m sure that Lula conspired for Dilma’s impeachment, I’m sure.”

The PDT also spoke of a supposed document that he would have drawn up at the time, at the request of Dilma, and that would have been handed over to a ‘brother’, who did nothing and threw it away. He said that his brother, Senator Cid Gomes (PDT-CE) even questioned whether in fact those who claimed to be allies of Dilma were truly acting against his deposition.

“My brother, who was also fighting [contra o impeachment], called me and said: ‘Do these guys want to stop the impeachment?’. Now I’m sure they were collaborating for Dilma’s impeachment, because in the 2018 elections Lula was with Renan Calheiros and he wanted me to get involved in this, I went to the streets, [sendo que à época] it was very unpopular to defend Dilma”, he added. “Now the bosom friends are them.”

Ciro, who declared a truce to the attacks against Lula in favor of democracy, also said, during the interview, that his relationship with ‘corrupted Lulopetism and crude neoliberalism’ was definitely over.

“Did Bolsonaro happen by chance? No, it was not. What produced Bolsonaro was Mr. Lula’s criminal and corrupt irresponsibility,” he added.

Dilma rebuts

Former President Dilma Rousseff reacted to Ciro Gomes’ statements. In a post posted on Twitter, she accused the pedetista of lying. “Ciro Gomes is trying in every way to react to his low popular approval,” he wrote. “The problem, for him, is that he has been using this method for a long time and has continued for almost a decade with only 1 digit in searches.”

Ciro Gomes is trying in every way to react to his low popular approval. Once again he lies blatantly, sinking to the bottom of the well. The problem, for him, is that he has been using this method for a long time and has continued for almost a decade with only 1 digit in searches. — Dilma Rousseff (@dilmabr) October 13, 2021

