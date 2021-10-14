Close to going public, Nubank registers first profit in its history – Link

Close to going public in New York, Nubank announced on Wednesday, 13, that it had profited R$ 76 million in the first quarter of 2021, reversing a loss of R$ 95 million in the same period in 2020. It was fintech’s first positive result, the largest in Latin America, which ended June with 41 million customers.

The digital bank claims that it acquired an average of 40,000 new customers per day in the first half of the year, 25% more compared to last semester. Cards moved R$92 billion from January to June, an expansion of 105%.

Nubank’s income from financial intermediation in Brazil totaled R$ 4 billion, a growth of 91% compared to the first half of 2020. It is worth mentioning that the data released by the bank only includes Brazilian operations, without data, for example, on business in Mexico and Colombia.

Nubank records a profit of BRL 76 million

The bank’s margin increased from 45% in the first half of 2020 to 47% in the first half of 2021.

Despite recording its first profit, Nubank does not intend to distribute dividends to its shareholders, which include a list of names like manager Berkshire Hathaway, owned by mega-investor Warren Buffett, who in June invested $500 million in the company.

The gain for the first half will be at Nubank “to be reinvested in new innovative products and services for our customers in the country”, says the bank’s financial director (CFO), Guilherme Lago, in a text on the fintech blog. That month, the digital bank was valued at US$ 30 billion and now market sources said that this value could be between US$ 50 billion and US$ 70 billion in the initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq, which should take place by the end of the year.

For Lago, “the first half of 2021 was yet another reinforcement that we are on the right path by putting our customers at the center of everything we do.”