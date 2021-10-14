Coaph Saúde opens hospital in Fortaleza; various specialties will be catered for – Metro

With official launch scheduled for next Monday, October 18, the new HDOC – Hospital Dr. Oswaldo Cruz, managed by Coaph Saúde, presents itself as equipment to expand the base of hospital care in Fortaleza. The hospital has 46 beds, divided between the infirmary and apartments, 10 beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), two surgical centers, clinical analysis laboratories, tomography, mammography, x-ray, urgent and emergency consultations and more .

“The Hospital will be a new health equipment for our population, helping mainly in carrying out procedures that have stagnated because of the pandemic, with medium-sized surgeries, as well as exams and procedures”, explains Pedro Coelho, general surgeon and director HDOC technician.

Dr. Pedro emphasizes that the operating room is suitable for general surgeries, in addition to specialties in urology, proctology, otolaryngology, oncology, thoracic and vascular surgery, among others. Coaph Saúde’s investment in the revitalization of the equipment was R$ 10 million, with around 600 direct jobs created. Currently, health professionals who are members of Coaph are being called for vacancies. If necessary, vacancies will be opened for the external public.

Ease for customers

HDOC services are available to patients with health insurance, various health plans, in addition to private care. One of the facilities is the installment in up to 6 installments of surgical procedures that cost from R$1,000, such as cholecystectomy, surgery to remove kidney stones (kidney stones), tonsil removal and others. The intention is to expand the population’s accessibility to services and health

Expansion

In addition to the new hospital in Fortaleza, Coaph Saúde is building other equipment. The HDOC – Eusébio unit is at an advanced stage, informs Dr. Pedro Coelho. A specialty center is also being developed on Avenida Heráclito Graça, and should be launched later this year.

“Coaph Saúde is a complete healthcare company that has a healthcare cooperative for pre- and hospital care services, with more than 17 thousand members, a home care network (home care and SAD) and its own telemedicine with support buses. We are present in eight states in Brazil with innovation and technology” comments Péricles Filho, director of HDOC.

Hospital Dr. Oswaldo Cruz Specialties

Orthopedics and Traumatology

General surgery

Urology

Vascular

Oncology

thoracic

plastic

ENT

Cardiology – without surgery

Gynecology

Dermatology – without surgery

proctology

Gastric – without surgery

Other surgeries (hernia, gall stone, hysterectomy and kidney stone)

Service

Dr. Oswaldo Cruz Hospital

Address: Rua Rocha Lima, 231 – close to the Center. Between Avenida Duque de Caxias and Rua Pe. Valdevino

Contact: (85) 3022-1800