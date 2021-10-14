Coffee closes at highs in 3 and a half months on the NY Stock Exchange with concerns…

The Arabica coffee market on the New York Stock Exchange intensified its highs and closed the trading session on Tuesday (12) with more than 800 points high among the most traded positions. The December/21 contract ended the day with 213.15 cents/lb, while the July/22 contract was at 217.35 cents/lb. On the London Stock Exchange, Robusta prices also rose.

According to analysts consulted by the international portal Barchart, arabica futures marked their highs in three and a half months amid concerns about Colombian coffee exports, with prices extending their gains already seen in the previous session.

Colombia failed to deliver around one million bags of coffee to the market, bringing even more apprehension about the global supply of the commodity and giving even more room for appreciation. And the news adds even more weight to recent data from the ICO (International Coffee Organization) on a reduction in the world coffee surplus.

In addition, according to analysts, low inventories in Brazil have encouraged investor funds to return to the buying end of the market, renewing their positions, helping to advance quotations in New York.

What limited the hikes on Tuesday were the better weather conditions in coffee-growing regions in Brazil, such as the news of rains of up to 79 mm in parts of Minas Gerais, as reported by Somar Meteorologia.

“The important periods of flowering are starting in Brazil and the good rains can help to stimulate productivity”, explain the specialists, who are still closely monitoring the new Brazilian crop after the critical climate situation experienced by the national coffee park.

In Brazil, business was at a standstill this October 12 due to the commemoration of the day of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, the country’s patron saint.