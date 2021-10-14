Commentator: ‘Botafogo is a candidate for access, but the final stretch will be one of strong emotions and drama’

There are eight games left for the Botafogo at Serie B. In second place, with 52 points, the team is close to the goal of moving up, but the tie 0-0 with the cruise and recent performance should stand as alerts. It’s the commentator’s opinion Carlos Eduardo Mansur.

– Botafogo practically couldn’t breathe in the first half. The game was a portrait of that time, two giants dueling for the Series B, a game of a lot of delivery and fight, Cruzeiro clearly better, but with bad executions. They are weak clubs that end up sending teams with lacking technical issues into the field. In the case of Botafogo, Enderson (Moreira) it surprised a lot of people, they thought it would come back with the full-backs who had been playing, it kept the two Jonathans. Since the game against CRB Warley has been used as a man on the right and Marco Antônio on the left, where he is not doing well. Botafogo couldn’t get out with the ball, Cruzeiro disarmed and easily got ahead. In the second half, Botafogo scored further ahead, breathed, had two great chances, but gradually lost the ability to create – evaluated Mansur, who added to the program “SporTV Selection”.

– It wasn’t close to the best moments with Enderson. Botafogo won a match in the last four, they still have a good position, but they may be closer to other teams. He is a candidate for access, he was accredited with the start with Enderson, but it is a final stretch of strong emotions and a certain drama. At least five or six teams have short distance in scoring – he recalled.

Botafogo returns to the field on Wednesday to face the Brusque, wednesday, on Nilton Santos Stadium.