Complain about gasoline at the gas station, but buy Petrobras shares on the stock exchange

The actions of Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) are the best way to gain from the rise in international oil market prices in Latin America over the next few years, alongside Colombia’s Ecopetrol, says Bank of America in a report sent to customers this Thursday (14) and obtained by Money Times.

Although the state-owned company faces challenges such as the 2022 presidential election, BofA still sees a positive relationship between risk and reward.

“The results and cash flow, led by strong oil prices, should allow for further debt reduction and much higher dividends,” says analyst Frank McGann.

The recommendation is to buy shares, with a target price of R$41 for common shares (PETR3) and R$37.50 for preferred shares (PETR4).

“We also hope that the company’s solid financial position will allow for a more dynamic business plan, which should be released between late November and early December. We believe that these positive factors should be positive for the stock’s performance”, concludes McGann.