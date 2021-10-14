Conmebol already projects 45 thousand people in the Libertadores final in Montevideo – 10/14/2021

Conmebol is already working on having at least 75% of the capacity of the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, for the finals of the Libertadores (November 27th) and Sudamericana (November 20th). There would be about 45 thousand people.

The number is greater than the 50% (30 thousand) guaranteed by the Uruguayan government until last week, but the confederation still believes that it will be able to have 100% of the seats available (about 60 thousand).

If 45,000 tickets are on sale for each decision, the finalists would be entitled to 25% each, or 11,000 tickets to sell to their fans as they see fit. The rest is for Conmebol, which will open sales to Uruguayan fans and will reserve a large part for guests.

The Libertadores final will be between Flamengo and Palmeiras and the Sudamericana final between Red Bull Bragantino and Athletico-PR. The decision of the Women’s Libertadores will be on November 21, also in Montevideo, but at the Nacional stadium, Parque Central, with a much smaller number of spectators.

Conmebol called the clubs to a meeting in the coming days to discuss the organization of the match and the theme of admission will be on the agenda. The column found that there is concern, mainly from Flamengo and Palmeiras, for not having had news so far on when and how many tickets they will receive.

The South American confederation awaits the final position of the Uruguayan government, which should take place by the end of October. Even so, the entity must inform the clubs that it will define the transfer with the minimum guaranteed number of tickets.

Montevideo was not among the candidates to receive the Libertadores final in 2021, but the fact that it had a greater guarantee than other places that it could put fans in the Centenary, because of a vaccination against advanced covid-19 (75% of the Uruguay’s population is fully vaccinated), made the city chosen not only to have the final of the Libertadores, but also the South American and the women’s Libertadores.

The Uruguayan government will demand complete vaccination of people to enter the country, including the delegations of the finalists.