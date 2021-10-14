Conor McGregor sports R$ 19.4m Lamborghini speedboat

MMA fighter Conor McGregor posted on social networks images of the very exclusive boat made by Lamborghini.

The so-called Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 is customized in every detail for each owner of its 63 units. McGregor is one of them, and will receive his unit in Italy next week.

He has already published images of the vehicle, although she still doesn’t have it. The Tecnomar 63 has a design heavily inspired by the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, with lots of exposed carbon fiber and sharp angles.

McGregor said on Twitter: “my last weekend in the US before going to Italy to baptize my son Rían in the Vatican and welcome my new yacht Lamborghini too. Fun times!”

The launch of the boat took place in 2020. It is built by Tecnomar at the headquarters of The Italian Sea Group, in Italy, with prices starting at US$ 3.5 million (R$ 19.4 million at the current price). The fighter ordered his unit shortly after launch, and is believed to have spent another $500,000 (R$2.7 million) on its customization.

McGregor’s unit is only 12th in the series. Each vehicle has twin V12 engines with 4,000 hp of power, which takes the boat to reach up to 63 knots of final speed (approximately 116 km/h).

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.