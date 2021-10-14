Consumers must redeem credits from the São Paulo Invoice for more than one year by Saturday

2020 law determines which credits must be available to consumers for one year; if the redemption is not carried out, amounts must be returned to the State Treasury

ROBSON FERNANDJES/ESTADÃO CONTENT Registered consumers can request through the application or through the Secretariat of Finance website



Consumers who have credits from Paulista Invoice who complete more than one year must carry out the redemption of values ​​until next Saturday, October 16th. The amounts that were released by the Department of Finance and Planning of State of São Paulo consumers registered for more than 12 months will begin to expire from Sunday, 17. The expiration was determined through Law No. 17.293/2020, which established that credits must be available for one year and can be used at any time in this period. Otherwise, the legislation determines that the amounts return to the State Treasury. To transfer credits to a checking or savings account, the consumer must use the Nota Fiscal Paulista application, typing CPF/CNPJ and requesting the desired option. It is also possible to carry out the transfer through this site. The amounts will be credited to the indicated account within 20 days after the request is made.