Cora makes a bombastic revelation about Maurilius on his deathbed; know which· TV news

Cora (Marjorie Estiano) will make a revelation just before she died in Império. After being shot to save the life of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero), she will be delirious in the hospital and will tell that it was Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) who committed the attack on the commander during the parade of União de Santa Teresa in the nine o’clock soap opera of the Globe.

After trying to report what she knows to her nephews, Cristina (Leandra Leal) and Elivaldo (Rafael Losso), the villain will speak the truth in her hospital bed, while the doctors will attend to her. “I saw it, Zé. I know who wanted to kill you. It was him. It was Maurílio”, will say the shrew.

The snake won’t survive long to tell the whole story. She will die without being able to fulfill her dream of having a night of love with Zé Alfredo. However, she will have a delusion in the hospital bed that she will finally have sex with her lover.

The character started Aguinaldo Silva’s serial, played by Drica Moraes, but needed to “rejuvenate” after the departure of the actress, who left the production for health reasons.

Shown in 2014, Império won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe in prime time. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the nine o’clock soap opera daily.

