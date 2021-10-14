Corinthians beats Fluminense with a great goal from Gabriel Pereira and draws with Palmeiras in the Brasileirão

Corinthians got a 1-0 victory over Fluminense and drew once with rival Palmeiras on points at Brasileirão, consolidating their fight for a spot in the Libertadores.

On Wednesday night (13), the Corinthians received the Fluminense at Neo Química Arena for the 26th round of the Brazilian championship in direct confrontation on the leaderboard. Better for the home team, which won 1-0, with a goal scored by Gabriel Pereira.

The first half had more clear chances on the Rio side, but the big point was for something negative. The number 10 Willian had to be replaced due to injury and left the lawn crying.

In the second stage, however, the tricolor defense dozed off, and Mosquito found Gabriel Pereira free on the left to score firmly to the back of the goal and open the marker.

Championship status

In direct duel, better for Timon. The team reaches 40 points and draws with the rival palm trees, ranking 6th by the tiebreaker criteria. Fluminense follows with 33 points in 9th position.

Concern for Sylvinho

Saved over the weekend due to muscle wasting and pain, Willian left the field early in the first stage due to an injury. An absolute outsider, possibly.

failing at the wrong time

Fluminense’s defense, which had been playing calmly and holding Corinthians well, but, in one move, ended up suffering the goal. Danilo Barcelos did not accompany Gabriel Pereira, who came free to open the scoring.

upcoming games

Next Sunday (17), both teams enter the field as visitors. Fluminense visits the Athletic-PR, while Corinthians faces the derby against São Paulo.

Datasheet

Corinthians 1 x 0 Fluminense

GOALS: Gabriel Pereira (COR)

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo (Gabriel), Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Gabriel Pereira (Adson) and Willian (Mosquito); Roger Guedes. Technician: Sylvinho

FLUMINASE: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Danilo Barcelos; André, Yago Felipe (Cazares) and Nonato (Martinelli); Caio Paulista (Abel Hernández), Bobadilla (John Kennedy) and Luiz Henrique (Arias). Technician: Mark