Corinthians has five hanging for a match against Fluminense; next duel one majestic

Corinthians faces Fluminense this Wednesday. The ball starts at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão. Being able to enter the G4, Timão enters the field with six hanging and two embezzlement.

Cantillo, Cássio, Fábio Santos, Fagner and João Victor are the ones hanging for tonight’s duel. In case of a new warning, the athletes will not be able to take the field in the Majestic of next Monday, in Morumbi. It is worth noting that, in addition to the five mentioned above, Roni and Marquinhos also have two yellow ones. But the players weren’t related to the clash.

roni and Ruan Oliveira are two of Timão’s casualties for the match. Both are still recovering from injury. The steering wheel suffered a ligament sprain in his right knee, while the midfielder performed a surgical revision on his left knee. In addition to them, the attacker jo will not enter the field either. The athlete has been released by the club to resolve private matters – see related list here.

Thus, a probable Corinthians to face Fluminense tonight has: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Willian and Gabriel Pereira; Roger Guedes.

My Timon

Corinthians is currently sixth on the leaderboard. Timon has 37 points added so far. Fluminense, on the other hand, is coming off a defeat and a draw at home and is in ninth place, with 33 points.

