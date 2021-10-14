Corinthians knows dates and times for the semifinals of the Paulisto Feminine; see details

This Thursday, the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) confirmed the dates and times for the Paulistão Feminine 2021. Corinthians faces Ferroviária for a spot in the state’s decision.

As they had the best campaign in the first phase of the competition, Corinthians decides for a place at home. The first confrontation will take place this Saturday, October 16th, at 9 pm, in Araraquara. The return departure will take place on October 31, at 11am. On the other side, Santos and São Paulo play the first semifinal this Sunday at 11:00 am this Sunday. The return will be on November 1st, at 5 pm.

The duels will feature the return of the public to the stadiums in the women’s games. In a statement, Corinthians informed that the fans will return within the limitations imposed by the Government of São Paulo. The club will soon announce the conditions and ways to purchase tickets.

The fans will have several options to follow the semifinal of the competition. O SportTV will broadcast all four games (Corinthians x Railway and São Paulo x Santos). The finals will also be broadcast on the channel. In addition to closed TV, the matches will also be shown on the YouTube do Paulistão, at ElevenSports and at Paulistão Play.

This season, the São Paulo Women’s Championship will have, for the first time in history, the use of a video referee (VAR) in the semifinals and finals of the competition.

This will be the second time that Corinthians and Ferroviária are fighting for a place in the final of a competition this season. In the Brasileirão, Corinthians eliminated the team from Araraquara by winning both games in the semifinal of the national championship by 3-1.

Corinthians and Ferroviária have already faced each other on 25 occasions since the reactivation of women’s football at Timão. The Parque São Jorge team has never been defeated by the opponent: they have 21 wins and four draws, with 62 goals scored and 11 conceded.

Corinthians ended the first phase of the Paulistão Mulher last Wednesday. Timão beat Red Bull Bragantino 2-0 and confirmed the best campaign in the state’s qualifying phase.

There were 11 games played, with ten wins and one draw. Timão was 1-1 with Palmeiras in a duel that was played between the two decisive matches of the Brazilian Championship against their own rival. There were 47 goals scored and only three conceded, which gives a 94% advantage to Arthur Elias’ team.

