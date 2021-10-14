Corinthians president opens the game on Dentinho and reveals if Guerrero will return to the club

Duílio Monteiro Alves denied any possibility of the two attackers, and also Romarinho, returning at this time to Parque São Jorge

In recent days the names of some players have been speculated on the Corinthians, and all of athletes with successful passage through São Jorge Park. Are they: forwards Dentinho, Guerrero and Romarinho.

However, according to club president Duílio Monteiro Alves, who spoke exclusively with ESPN Brazil, there was never any negotiation for the trio’s return to the club. (See the video above).

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Duílio also made it clear that new hires will only arrive from next year and he recalled that Corinthians brought some news for this second half, such as Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes.

“No, it didn’t exist with any of the three, in the case of Romarinho, Dentinho and Guerrero. Guerrero will not play for Corinthians, there is absolutely nothing, I can guarantee that. In relation to the other names, neither. I think that now we have to take advantage of this At the moment, to enjoy the athletes who have just arrived, many are not even adapted to the group, still out of shape and came to help us,” he began by saying.

“Let’s enjoy the moment, support the team, our fans can be back at the Neo Química Arena, of course with all the care and protocols, vaccine, everything that is necessary for us to preserve everyone’s health. Let’s take advantage of this and leave future signings for next year,” he added.

Of the trio, only Paolo Guerrero plays in Brazilian football. The Peruvian striker has a contract with the International only until December and you can leave the Colorado at the end of the season.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Romarinho, in turn, is at Al-Ittihad, in Saudi Arabia, a club with whom he has a contract until June 2022. Dentinho, on the other hand, works at the Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, and his bond ends in December, as does Guerrero.

The three forwards won expression titles during their time at Corinthians. Guerrero, for example, scored the winning goal over the Chelsea, at the end of the Club World Cup in 2012. A title that was also won by Romarinho, who still led to Libertadores Conmebol In the same year.

Romarinho (left) and Paolo Guerrero (right) celebrating goal for Corinthians in 2013 Ricardo Bufolin/Getty Images

See below for other excerpts from the interview:

Job:

Vacancy at Libertadores: