Covid-19: calculate the risk of infection in 5 public places without the obligation to wear a mask

RIO — One of the most emblematic and current discussions in the pandemic is the flexibility in the use of masks. Some cities are already talking about a gradual release of the security measure, and the Ministry of Health says it is evaluating the release of the item.

Covid-19: Transmission rate in Brazil has a historic decline, with the lowest rate since April 2020

According to minister Marcelo Queiroga, a technical team at the folder is evaluating the release of the mask, which should happen gradually. In Duque de Caxias, the third most populous municipality in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Mayor Washington Reis (MDB-RJ) published a decree suspending the mandatory use of the item, both in open and closed places, making the city the first to abolish the measure in the country. Two days later, a court decision accepted the request of the Public Ministry and suspended the flexibility.

In the capital of the state of Rio, the city’s plan foresees a change in the rules when the city reaches 65% of its general population with complete vaccination. This may not take long, as the expectation is that Rio will reach this percentage next week and, with that, the mandatory use of the item in open places and without crowding is suspended.

Pandemic: Brazil Records Moving Average Covid Deaths Below 400 For The First Time Since November

Abroad, the measure has already been tested on a larger scale. In Portugal, for example, the release of the use of masks only became a reality on the streets and came only in the last month, when more than 80% of Portuguese people had already completed their vaccination schedule. Israel, however, which even allowed the use in public and closed places in June (when just over 58% of the population had received the two doses of the vaccine), resumed the obligation in these places, after a worsening of the pandemic in the country.

The same happened in the United States, which relaxed the requirement for closed places, when about 35% of the population was immunized. A month later, given the increase in cases and deaths from the disease, the country’s Center for Disease Control (CDC) returned to the decision.

Vaccination in 2022: To the CPI, Queiroga reaffirms the possibility of excluding CoronaVac from the next immunization campaign

Experts, however, believe this is an early move, since Brazil still has less than 50% of its general population fully vaccinated.

— The ideal would be to wait for us to reach at least 80% coverage — says the geneticist and director of the Genetika Laboratory, Salmo Raskin, in Curitiba, one of the leading experts on the subject. — And even with everyone vaccinated, it is important to emphasize that there will be contamination.

— Today we know that even a vaccinated person can become infected and transmit the virus to another. So, even in environments with 100% of people vaccinated, there can be transmission of the virus. But it is important to remember that the immunized very rarely develop a severe form of the disease, in addition to transmitting the virus for a much shorter period of time – highlights the expert.

Covid-19: MSD seeks emergency authorization to use drug against disease in US

At the request of GLOBO, Raskin assessed the risk of contagion in five public places, without the use of masks, and in two scenarios: with everyone vaccinated and with half of the population immunized – the case in Brazil today. Raskin considered how low risk, when the possibility of contagion is less than 30%; medium risk, between 30% and 70%; high risk, above 70%.

Buses

Several studies point out that public transport is the place with the greatest risk of contagion. Photo: André Mello / O Globo

Risk with all vaccinated: High

Risk with 50% of people vaccinated: High

This type of public transport, like the subway and the train, has three of the worst characteristics for the risk of contagion: transporting a large number of unknown people without the slightest possibility of distance and with little ventilation around. These vehicles, therefore, are configured as the most risky places for contamination. The conclusion has gained support from science recently.

A study conducted by Fiocruz de Pernambuco concluded that this type of environment is the most dangerous. The work analyzed 400 samples collected from widely touched surfaces, in places with a large flow of people: parks, health units, markets, the beach, in addition to bus terminals. The last environment was the champion in contagion, with 48.7% of samples positive for the coronavirus. Then, surroundings of hospitals, with 26.8%; public parks (14.4%); public markets (4.1%) and beaches (4.1%).

Covid-19: AstraZeneca Cocktail Helps Reduce Severe Cases and Late-Stage Research Deaths

School

The ability of schools to establish health protocols helps to reduce the risk of contagion. Photo: André Mello / O Globo

Risk with all vaccinated: Low

Risk with half of people vaccinated: Medium

Indoor spaces with lots of people are naturally prone to contagion. But, in the case of schools, with a great capacity to establish sanitary procedures, such as distancing and cleaning, together with vaccination among adolescents, the risk drops considerably.

Part of the risk that remains with everyone vaccinated is due to the fact that the Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil is authorized for adolescents over 12 years old – and schools are full of children. A study published in the second half of this year in the journal Journal of the American Medical Association (Jama), conducted with 6,280 boys and girls from 0 to 17 years old, showed that small children have the capacity to transmit the disease to an adult, around 1, 5 higher compared to adolescents aged 14 to 17 years. Pfizer has already asked the US for authorization to immunize the population between 5 and 11 years old – the guarantee should not take long and Brazil should follow the same guidelines.

USP Research: Post-Covid symptoms affect 80% of patients with comorbidities for up to 4 months

Restaurants

The adoption of safety protocols helps to reduce the risk of contagion in restaurants, which continue to be one of the places most prone to contamination. Photo: André Mello / O Globo

Risk with all vaccinated: Medium

Risk with 50% of people vaccinated: High

A survey conducted by Public Health in the United Kingdom found that workers in bars and restaurants are the category most at risk of contagion, behind only health professionals. Restaurants, as well as bars, are among the establishments that have suffered the most from the economic impact of the pandemic, having to keep their doors closed for long periods.

This made them have a great ability to create safety rules to return to an absolutely normal routine. With protocols, they manage to keep the risk of infection at a medium level. The risk is not lessened by the fact that they deal with food and utensils that can be easily shared – and the transmission by saliva droplets is relentless. Bars and restaurants that offer food by the kilo, where customers serve themselves from shared buffets, are the most vulnerable. Those with outdoor areas are the safest.

Science: How Covid-19 Vaccine Technology Can Improve Flu Vaccine

parks and beaches

In open places, the risk of transmission is extremely low. However, not avoiding agglomerations, even outdoors, can increase the chances of infection. Photo: André Mello / O Globo

Risk with all vaccinated: Low

Risk with 50% of people vaccinated: Medium

In large and open environments, the risk of infection is already much lower, even without massive vaccination. A review of virus transmission published by the American Society for Infectious Diseases stated that the risk of contagion is 19 times greater indoors than outdoors. With at least half of people immunized, rates drop dramatically.

Furthermore, in the case of the beach, transmission of the coronavirus through water is very unlikely. The big problem in these environments is crowding. — Being outdoors does not prevent the transmission of droplets expelled from speech, coughing or sneezing if the distance is not at least three feet, says Raskin.

Advance: Science’s next steps in combating the pandemic

Sharing personal items such as umbrellas and chairs should be avoided. The practice of team sports, common in these environments, must also respect distance. In other words, the risk depends more on human behavior than on the location.

Plane

Studies show that the risk of transmitting the virus when traveling by air is greater during boarding and disembarking than when the aircraft is in the air. Photo: André Mello / O Globo

Risk with all vaccinated: Low

Risk with 50% of people vaccinated: Medium

The plane is one of the most studied environments with regard to the propagation of the coronavirus. Research shows that the risk of transmitting the virus to aircraft is greater during boarding and disembarking than when the plane is in the air. That’s because the ventilation systems, which are designed to quickly remove cigarette smoke from the booths, are extremely effective at pushing air straight down.

Pandemic in Brazil: 600,000 deaths — nothing will ever be the same

The use of the individual air conditioning regulator, furthermore, the one located on top of the seat, disperses the viral particles. In other words, the plane spreads the virus because it transports infected people but poses little risk of contamination.

There are also precautions to be taken, such as avoiding the use of hand luggage so that passengers do not breathe on top of another seated person. The measure, the studies say, reduces the risk of transmission by about 75%.

* Intern under supervision of Adriana Dias Lopes